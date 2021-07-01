Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.18 ($0.69). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 51.46 ($0.67), with a volume of 13,614,223 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.83.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

