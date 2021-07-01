Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.18 ($0.69). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 51.46 ($0.67), with a volume of 13,614,223 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CNA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.83.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

