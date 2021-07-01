Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declines By 43.9%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,000 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,036,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 398.0% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $69.56 and a twelve month high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

