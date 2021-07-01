Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 345,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of APM opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APM. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptorum Group in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptorum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.