LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.00 ($80.00).

LXS opened at €57.82 ($68.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.45. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

