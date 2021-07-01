KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 395,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

