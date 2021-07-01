Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.67 ($91.37).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €66.44 ($78.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.92. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

