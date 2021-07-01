JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.81 ($20.96) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.05.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

