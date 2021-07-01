National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 920.80 ($12.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 925.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

