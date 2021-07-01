Corning Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Corning in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.