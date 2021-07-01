Premier Financial Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PFC opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Premier Financial by 125.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

