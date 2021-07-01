Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Alan Simpson Sells 12,624,556 Shares

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) insider Alan Simpson sold 12,624,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £11,993,328.20 ($15,669,360.07).

Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £223.55 million and a P/E ratio of 26.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.40. Brickability Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.