Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Sunday, June 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

