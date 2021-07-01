Piper Sandler Comments on Isabella Bank Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Isabella Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ISBA opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

