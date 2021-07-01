Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Merchants Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after buying an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after buying an additional 79,375 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

