L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.