Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

