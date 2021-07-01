NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG opened at $40.30 on Friday. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 84.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.