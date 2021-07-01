Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

Shares of EVK opened at €28.28 ($33.27) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.14.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

