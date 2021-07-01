Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) to “Outperform”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aozora Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of AOZOY opened at $5.57 on Monday. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

