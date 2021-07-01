CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.70.
CX opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
