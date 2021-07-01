CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.70.

CX opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CEMEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

