TD Securities Raises Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.97.

MI.UN stock opened at C$23.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$868.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.84 and a twelve month high of C$24.28.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

