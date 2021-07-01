NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$6.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Firstegy raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.83.

TSE:NVA opened at C$3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$898.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

