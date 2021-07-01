Canaccord Genuity Lowers Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$5.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$401.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$82.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

