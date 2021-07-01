Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

FCCY stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

