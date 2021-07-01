Piper Sandler Weighs in on Univest Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Univest Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $774.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

