Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 408.2% from the May 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.