Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 408.2% from the May 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
