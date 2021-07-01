Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$5.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$361.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.85. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$5.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

