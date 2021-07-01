Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Up 440.0% in June

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:HYHDF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13. Sixty Six Capital has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.73.
Sixty Six Capital Company Profile
