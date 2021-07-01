Aedhmar Hynes Purchases 21,000 Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) Stock

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) insider Aedhmar Hynes acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

Shares of IPO stock opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. IP Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Get IP Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.