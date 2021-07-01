The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sells £257,119 in Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Sean Ellis sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,612 ($60.26), for a total transaction of £257,119 ($335,927.62).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,595 ($60.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,709.54 ($74.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average of £137.39. The company has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKG. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,298.20 ($69.22).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

