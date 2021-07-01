Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Landstar System by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $1,540,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $52,026,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

