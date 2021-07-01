Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

OCFC opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

