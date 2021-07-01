Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issued By Piper Sandler

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $663.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 204.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 216,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 145,690 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

