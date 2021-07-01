CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to $20.67. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. CSX traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 115828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in CSX by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CSX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

