Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $220.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qorvo traded as high as $197.31 and last traded at $196.87. 60,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,251,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.33.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.20.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 107,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.