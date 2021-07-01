Piper Sandler Comments on German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for German American Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

