Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Increased by Analyst

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of CNR opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth $6,956,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

