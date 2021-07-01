VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 6th (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 6th. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of VTIQU stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTIQU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,390,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,923,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,875,000.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

