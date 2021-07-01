Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading Up 2.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $62.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $55.87 and last traded at $55.66. 8,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,481,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Capri by 36,838.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

