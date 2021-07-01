Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €96.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.94 ($122.28).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €90.36 ($106.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.45. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a twelve month high of €102.00 ($120.00). The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

