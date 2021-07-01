Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €270.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €270.00 ($317.65) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €256.00 ($301.18).

Volkswagen stock opened at €211.20 ($248.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €222.00.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

