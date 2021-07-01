Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHIA. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €51.41 ($60.48).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.