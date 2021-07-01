K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNT. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In related news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,311,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,832,957.50. Also, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

