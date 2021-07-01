BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

