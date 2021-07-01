Accolade (ACCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ACCD stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
