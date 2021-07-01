Accolade (ACCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Accolade to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

