Contrasting PROS (NYSE:PRO) & 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and PROS (NYSE:PRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

This table compares 12 ReTech and PROS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.29 -$12.15 million N/A N/A PROS $252.42 million 7.99 -$76.98 million ($1.26) -36.17

12 ReTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Volatility and Risk

12 ReTech has a beta of 27.47, meaning that its stock price is 2,647% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 12 ReTech and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A PROS 1 2 2 0 2.20

PROS has a consensus price target of $42.40, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A PROS -30.82% -55.89% -10.86%

Summary

12 ReTech beats PROS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company offers PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, a solution that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer, a group revenue optimization solution, which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Airline Shopping for airlines' shopping, pricing, and repricing solutions; PROS Airline Merchandising, which sells ancillary services, including extra baggage, legroom, and other services; and PROS Airline Retail for airlines to optimize the user experience throughout the traveler journey. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.