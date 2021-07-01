China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 108,328 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 3.17.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.