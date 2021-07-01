Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 1,313,418 shares.

The company has a market cap of $106.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 31.42% and a negative net margin of 233.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.