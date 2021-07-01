KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.39. KVH Industries shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 65,867 shares changing hands.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at $193,106,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $270,968.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,453.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,127 shares of company stock worth $3,288,238. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

