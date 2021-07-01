Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.15. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 10,289,378 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,125,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

